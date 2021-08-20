Booster Covid-19 vaccine in Cyprus under the microscope

Cyprus data on Friday will come under review in an assessment on whether its population should be provided with a booster Covid-19 vaccine in a drive to prevent another spike in infections.

The review will be carried out by the Working Group of the European Medicines Agency based on a similar study in Israel, Philenews reports.

Under the microscope of the health experts will only come mRNA technology vaccines such as those of Pfizer and Moderna.

Insiders said a booster jab will only be done when the European Union approves the booster dose vaccination. And that Cyprus has the right quantity in store for vaccination of the whole eligible population.

Cyprus has managed to stabilize the daily number of Covid-19 cases, but these nonetheless remain at a high level.

Experts are regularly warning that aggressive new mutations of the virus could lead to a spike in infections in autumn.