Booster Covid-19 shot available to people over 30 as of Tuesday

A third vaccine dose against Covid-19 is available to people over 30 in Cyprus as of Tuesday following a spike in infections.

This decision was taken by Cabinet on November 15, Philenews reports.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that the government based its decisions on the recent epidemiological data as well as advice by the local and international scientific community.

The booster shot will be administered provided that a period of six months has elapsed since the completion of their vaccination regimen.

As of Tuesday, those eligible will be able to arrange appointments through the vaccination portal or at just got to a walk-in centre in operation throughout Cyprus.

Walk-in centers operate Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm, and on Saturday from 8 am to 1 pm.