Bookings opened for Jewel of the Seas cruises sailing from Limassol

The 2,702-passenger Jewel of the Seas sails from Limassol from July 10 on seven-night cruises with cabin prices ranging between €674 and €2,774 per person, Philenews reports.

Bookings opened on Wednesday and the ship – up until October 23 – will call at Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Passengers will be required to have Covid vaccinations with those under the age of 18 needing negative test results. All staff members will be vaccinated.

Jewel of the Seas, which was completed in the spring of 2004, underwent millions of dollars of renovation in April 2016.

Here is a list cabin prices: