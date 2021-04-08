NewsLocalBookings opened for Jewel of the Seas cruises sailing from Limassol

Bookings opened for Jewel of the Seas cruises sailing from Limassol

The 2,702-passenger Jewel of the Seas sails from Limassol from July 10 on seven-night cruises with cabin prices ranging between €674 and €2,774 per person, Philenews reports.

Bookings opened on Wednesday and the ship – up until October 23 – will call at Athens and the Greek islands of Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.

Passengers will be required to have Covid vaccinations with those under the age of 18 needing negative test results. All staff members will be vaccinated.

Jewel of the Seas, which was completed in the spring of 2004, underwent millions of dollars of renovation in April 2016.

Here is a list cabin prices:

3871069977989983 TIMES

3871070283125983 ΙΝTERIOR STATEROOM

3871070973737983 OWNERS SUITE

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice looking for young man for drug possession, intention to sell (PHOTO)
Next articleSun, sea and cybernauts: the long road for Greece’s digital nomads

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros