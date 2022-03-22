Book by poet Giorgos Christodoulides to be presented in London as part of the London Book Fair 2022

Cypriot poet Giorgos Christodoulides poetry collection entitled ““Giorgos Christodoulides: Selected Poems (1996-2021)”, will be presented in London in the context of the London Book Fair 2022.

The book, translated from Greek by translator Despina Pirketti who has written the Introduction, will be launched during an event organised by the Cyprus High Commission, at the Cyprus House in London on Tuesday 5 April at 1830.

The launch takes place in the context of the London Book Fair 2022 and will include a talk about Christodoulides’s poetry by Michael Paraskos, Senior Teaching Fellow in the Centre for Languages, Culture and Communication at Imperial College London, followed by brief interventions by the book’s translator, Despina Pirketti, and the author, Giorgos Christodoulides.

Giorgos Christodoulides has written eight collections of poetry. Presented with the Cyprus state poetry award twice, he has seen his work published in single volumes in Bulgarian, French, German, Serbian and, more recently, in English. In 2018, he coedited the Anthology of Cypriot Poetry 1960-2018. His poems move from succinct stories of overlooked laymen to Cypriot snapshots with a hint of the surreal, and from there to a mesmerizing fusion of people and landscapes.

Christodoulides has been featured in international anthologies, literary journals and at poetry festivals across the world.

The event is sponsored by the Cyprus Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth – Cultural Services.

(CNA)