Bono and The Edge give surprise ‘freedom’ concert in Kyiv metro

U2 stars Bono and The Edge surprised fans in Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday (May 8) with an impromptu set at a central metro station, as the country’s army battles Russian forces in the east.

The two Irish rockers delivered a nearly hour-long set at one of Kyiv’s busiest metro stations, watched by several dozen fans.

“The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the crowd, between songs.

The musicians were accompanied on the platform by Taras Topolia, frontman of Ukrainian pop rock band Antytila, at the Khreshchatyk Metro Station.

Topolia presented Bono with a piece of shrapnel he said was the remains of a missile that struck near Kyiv.

near the base where he is currently serving in the Ukrainian army.

Bono, who is an anti-poverty activist, often uses his fame to highlight humanitarian causes.

