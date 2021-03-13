News World Bolivian ex-president Anez arrested over 2019 'coup' that ousted Morales

Bolivian ex-president Anez arrested over 2019 ‘coup’ that ousted Morales

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a ceremony marking the 195th anniversary of the Bolivia foundation at the presidential palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in La Paz, Bolivia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado/File Photo

Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has been arrested for alleged involvement in a “coup” against long-time leftist leader Evo Morales in 2019, the socialist government said on Saturday.

Morales resigned and fled Bolivia in 2019 amid fierce protests against his government and allegations of electoral fraud. Anez, a former senator, took over as interim president by default, but 11 months later Morales’ MAS socialist party returned to power in elections last October.

Government Minister Eduardo del Castillo said the Public Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Anez “due to the case of a coup in our country”, a claim Morales, president for nearly 14 years, has long made against his conservative political opponent.

On Friday evening, Anez had shared a link to the arrest warrant on social media, which included her name and those of many of her former Cabinet and said it contained allegations of terrorism and sedition against them.

“The political persecution has begun,” Anez said in her post. “The MAS has decided to return to the styles of the dictatorship.

Morales angered many when he ran for an unprecedented fourth term in 2019, defying term limits. The election, which he won but was later annulled, was dogged by allegations of fraud, including from the Organization of American States (OAS).

His supporters claimed he was ousted in a coup.

“It was not a coup, it was constitutional succession due to electoral fraud,” Anez wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Anez’s 11-month caretaker administration had taken Bolivia in a sharply different direction to Morales and had itself detained some members of Morales’ previous government.

Morales’ former economy minister Luis Arce won in a landslide for MAS to become president, enabling Morales to return from exile.

Bolivian prosecutors are also seeking to arrest two former commanders accused by the current government of involvement in the purported coup against Morales. The military had urged Morales to resign during the protests in 2019.

A prosecutor issued arrest warrants on Thursday for former police chief Yuri Calderón and former Armed Forces commander Williams Kaliman over allegations of terrorism, sedition and conspiracy.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO: Bolivia‘s interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a ceremony marking the 195th anniversary of the Bolivia foundation at the presidential palace, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in La Paz, Bolivia, August 6, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleHobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam
Next articleCyprus university makes Times’ emerging economies Top 50 list

Top Stories

Local

Forestry Department to expand free trees initiative as citizens embrace the move

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus Forestry Department will give away 100,000 trees this year in the framework of the government`s initiative "Planting for the Climate", Environment Minister...
Read more
World

London policeman in court after woman’s murder provokes outrage

Josephine Koumettou -
A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday for the first time after being charged with murder in a case that has caused...
Read more
Local

Cyprus university makes Times’ emerging economies Top 50 list

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) now ranks 50th in the Times Higher Education Emerging Economies University Rankings 2021, the CNA reports. In a press...
Read more
World

Bolivian ex-president Anez arrested over 2019 ‘coup’ that ousted Morales

Josephine Koumettou -
Former Bolivian President Jeanine Anez has been arrested for alleged involvement in a "coup" against long-time leftist leader Evo Morales in 2019, the socialist government...
Read more
Local

Hobbyist fisherman found dead at Lympia Dam

Josephine Koumettou -
A man that had gone fishing with a friend at Lympia Dam was found dead by first responders on Saturday morning, according to philenews. Divers,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

London policeman in court after woman’s murder provokes outrage

Josephine Koumettou -
A London police officer appeared in court on Saturday for the first time after being charged with murder in a case that has caused...
Read more
World

Five killed in protests in Myanmar as U.S. and allies vow to restore democracy

Josephine Koumettou -
At least five protesters were killed by security forces in Myanmar, witnesses and media reported, as activists marked the death anniversary on Saturday of...
Read more
World

New York’s two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

Josephine Koumettou -
New York's two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward...
Read more
World

Turkey says it has restarted diplomatic contacts with Egypt

gavriella -
Turkey has resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt and wants to further cooperation, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday (March 12), after years of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros