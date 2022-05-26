Boeing Starliner completes mission, returns to Earth

NewsWorldBoeing Starliner completes mission, returns to Earth

Boeing’s uncrewed Starliner capsule lands back on Earth completing a high-stakes test flight to carry humans into space.

Location: White Sands Space Harbor, New Mexico

The capsule touched down after a five-hour return trip from the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth

Starliner could be NASA’s next avenue for transporting astronauts pending a redesign addressing issues that popped up mid-mission.

NASA previously relied solely on rockets made by SpaceX.

The Starliner program cost Boeing nearly $600 million over the past few years.

