News Local Body of an infant found in garbage dump-UPDATED (PHOTOS)

Body of an infant found in garbage dump-UPDATED (PHOTOS)

The body of an infant was found in a garbage dump of the Pentakomo community in Limassol. According to the first information, the body was found at noon and coroners are going to the scene for an autopsy.

According to the first information, the body was found at MOEDA factory, at the sorting belt of the garbage dump in a nylon bag, together with the placenta.

Following an examination, it was ascertained that the body belonged to a little boy thrown in the garbage and not in medical waste.

(philenews)

By gavriella
Previous articleCourt of Appeal decides 7 years satisfactory for perpetrator of minor’s rape
Next articlePeaceful event by “initiative in Memory of Isaak-Solomou”

Top Stories

Local

ECHR rejected former convict’s appeal

gavriella -
The Director of the Prisons Department welcomed the verdict of the European Court of Human Rights issued on 15 October regarding the appeal of...
Read more
in-cyprus

Interior Ministry on misleading advertisements regarding Cyprus Investment Programme

gavriella -
In response to a number of unlawful / misleading advertisements and or posts regarding the Cyprus Investment Programme, in social media and the web,...
Read more
Local

Limassol mayor on COVID-19

gavriella -
The situation with the spreading of COVID-19 in Limassol is very serious and we must all be very responsible, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides...
Read more
Local

Archbishop returns to his duties

gavriella -
Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos on Wednesday returned to the Archbishopric following a short stay in Athens where on Saturday he underwent a spinal surgery at...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: 2,500 contacts from yesterday’s confirmed cases

gavriella -
The dramatic increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases is very concerning and has also concerned the President of the Republic, however, there is no panic,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

ECHR rejected former convict’s appeal

gavriella -
The Director of the Prisons Department welcomed the verdict of the European Court of Human Rights issued on 15 October regarding the appeal of...
Read more
Local

Limassol mayor on COVID-19

gavriella -
The situation with the spreading of COVID-19 in Limassol is very serious and we must all be very responsible, the town’s mayor Nicos Nicolaides...
Read more
Local

Archbishop returns to his duties

gavriella -
Cyprus Archbishop Chrysostomos on Wednesday returned to the Archbishopric following a short stay in Athens where on Saturday he underwent a spinal surgery at...
Read more
Local

Health Minister: 2,500 contacts from yesterday’s confirmed cases

gavriella -
The dramatic increase of COVID-19 confirmed cases is very concerning and has also concerned the President of the Republic, however, there is no panic,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros