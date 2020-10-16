Body of an infant found in garbage dump-UPDATED (PHOTOS)

The body of an infant was found in a garbage dump of the Pentakomo community in Limassol. According to the first information, the body was found at noon and coroners are going to the scene for an autopsy.

According to the first information, the body was found at MOEDA factory, at the sorting belt of the garbage dump in a nylon bag, together with the placenta.

Following an examination, it was ascertained that the body belonged to a little boy thrown in the garbage and not in medical waste.

(philenews)