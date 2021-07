A body was found inside a car on fire on Wednesday evening in Anarita village, Paphos district.

Police said they had received information that a fire broke out in a village area full of acacia trees and wild vegetation and that a car was also parked there.

After the Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, its members found a charred body inside. It is believed to be the car’s owner.

Investigations are ongoing and nothing is ruled out, police also said.