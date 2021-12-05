Bodies of Russian women found; suspect confesses

The 32-year-old Syrian who is the main suspect in the case of missing Russian women Alraeesi Khaiat, 43, and Mariia Gazibagandova, 33, finally confessed the murder of the two women.

He admitted killing them both and pointed to the Police the exact point he buried them in mountainous Kato Amiantos.

Early in the morning on Sunday, members of the Police found the bodies buried in the yard of the retreat in Kato Amiantos. The two bodies will be retrieved in the presence of coroners Papetta and Orthodoxou.

Regarding the 23-year-old man who was wanted by the Police and who had been arrested yesterday, he denied any involvement in the case, adding he did not know the two Russian women. He is expected to be released later today but will be re-arrested on the basis of an arrest warrant for felonies regarding thefts and robberies in Limassol.