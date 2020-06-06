Insider Business BoC expands digital offerings with Settle mobile payments app

BoC expands digital offerings with Settle mobile payments app

 

As part of efforts to constantly upgrade and expand its digital offerings, Bank of Cyprus has partnered with Settle, a leading mobile payments app in Europe.

Settle is an ideal mobile payments solution, allowing consumers and businesses alike to use their mobile phone to receive or make payments anywhere, anytime – all you need is a mobile phone number.

With Settle you can split the bill with friends on a night out, share expenses with colleagues or friends, and get instant access to your Settle account. All this, and much more, are free of charge and work regardless of the bank where you keep your accounts.

Users can also message and share video with friends as well as with businesses with whom they carry out transactions.

At a time when consumers are constantly facing new digital challenges, Bank of Cyprus is always ready to provide straightforward and secure solutions for digital payments. Now, transactions are easier than ever, free and instantaneous.

For information:https://www.bankofcyprus.com.cy/settle

 

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
