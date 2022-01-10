NewsWorldBob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, TV dad and comedian, found dead in Florida hotel room

Bob Saget, Tv Dad And Comedian, Found Dead In Florida Hotel Room
Bob Saget, Tv Dad And Comedian, Found Dead In Florida Hotel Room

Bob Saget, an actor and comedian best known as the jovial dad on the television sitcom “Full House,” was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, Florida, at age 65, authorities said on Sunday (January 9).

The cause of Saget’s death was unclear. Emergency responders found the actor unresponsive on Sunday afternoon in a room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando and pronounced him dead at the scene, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use, the department said.

Saget, 65, had just started a comedy tour and performed near Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday night. In his last Instagram post, he reflected on the “really nice audience” and “lots of positivity.”

“I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight,” he wrote. “I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Saget played widowed father Danny Tanner on “Full House” from 1987 to 1995, and also on a sequel called “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020. In the show, Tanner shared his home with his three daughters, his brother-in-law and best friend.

The actor also hosted “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989 to 1997.

In contrast to his wholesome TV image, Saget’s stand-up act delivered raunchier adult-oriented comedy. He also played a parody of himself in a recurring role on the HBO series “Entourage.”

John Stamos, Saget’s co-star on “Full House,” said he was “broken” and “gutted” by Saget’s death.

“I am in complete and utter shock,” Stamos wrote on Twitter. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Comedian Jon Stewart called Saget “just the funniest and nicest” in a tweet on Sunday. “Seinfeld” star Jason Alexander said Saget “was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of ‘a good egg.'”

The local medical examiner’s office will determine the cause of Saget’s death, the sheriff’s department said.

By gavriella
Previous article‘Picturesque’ northern lights colour sky green
Next articleNicosia by night: cycling adventure on January 11 and every Tuesday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros