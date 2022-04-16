NewsLocalBoat with migrants off Cape Greko Boat with migrants off Cape Greko 23 mins ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber Migrants4 According to information, around 14.00 today, the Port Police spotted a vessel with 12 migrants off Cape Greko. The Police mobilized immediately and approached the boat. They ascertained that 12 adults were aboard the vessel. By gavriella Previous articleCOVID-19 outbreak in ShanghaiNext articleRussia’s Black Sea flagship Moskva towed to port Top Stories Local Russian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia World Russia’s Black Sea flagship Moskva towed to port World COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai Local Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 17 April Local Motorcyclist who collided with car in critical condition Taste Agrotourism Siousioukos Workshop on April 17 Taste of Cyprus Craft Distillery Tour on April 2 Limassol More than 300 Cretan wines in Limasssol on April 10 Agrotourism Fikardos Winery Meet & Drink event on March 30 RELATED ARTICLES Russian imprisoned accused of racism and xenophobia Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 17 April Motorcyclist who collided with car in critical condition Wanted man arrested at Paphos Airport