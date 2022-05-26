“Blush Summer”: wine testing by Vino Cultura by the sea on June 4

Join us on Saturday 4/6 at Nusa Beach Bar in Larnaca to enjoy a free sampling of Blush by Villa Maria!

The free sampling will be provided from 18:00-21:00 by our Vino Cultura team. Come along and enjoy the perfect wine to start the summer off right with enriched flavours right by the sea!

Throughout the night, we will also be offering two cocktails based on Blush for those non-wine aficionados to enjoy the evening just as much!

The offer of the night will be a Sushi platter for two along with a bottle of wine for 35 EUR and the first 25 tables to purchase this offer will be included in a draw!

The prize & winners will be announced at 21:00.

We hope to see you all there so please make your reservation as soon as possible!