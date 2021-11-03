Blurred/Βιταμίνα at Rialto on November 6

A performance consisting of three independent short episodes involving dance and music, defined by various styles and genres, based on bizarre stories that are structured around a common axis: the dream, the subconscious, the desire, magical realism.

Based on a selection of surreal texts, two dancers and a musician interpret on stage the concept of time and the various stages of the human being in a role-playing game.

Choreography: Ivie Hadjivassiliou

Musical composition/Research: Dimitris Spyrou

On stage: Katerina Tylliridou, Ivie Hadjivassiliou, Dimitris Spyrou

With the support of the Cultural Services – Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth

When Saturday, November 6 at 8.30 pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol

Reservations/Info 25 343900

Duration: 50′

Tickets: €10 / 7