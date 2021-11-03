Blurred/Βιταμίνα at Rialto on November 6

A performance consisting of three independent short episodes involving dance and music, defined by various styles and genres, based on bizarre stories that are structured around a common axis: the dream, the subconscious, the desire, magical realism.
Based on a selection of surreal texts, two dancers and a musician interpret on stage the concept of time and the various stages of the human being in a role-playing game.
Choreography: Ivie Hadjivassiliou
Musical composition/Research: Dimitris Spyrou
On stage: Katerina Tylliridou, Ivie Hadjivassiliou, Dimitris Spyrou
With the support of the Cultural Services – Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth
When Saturday, November 6 at 8.30 pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol
Location
Reservations/Info 25 343900
Duration: 50′
Tickets: €10 / 7