Blurred/Βιταμίνα at Rialto on November 6

A performance consisting of three independent short episodes involving dance and music, defined by various styles and genres, based on bizarre stories that are structured around a common axis: the dream, the subconscious, the desire, magical realism.

Based on a selection of surreal texts, two dancers and a musician interpret on stage the concept of time and the various stages of the human being in a role-playing game.

Choreography: Ivie Hadjivassiliou
Musical composition/Research: Dimitris Spyrou
On stage: Katerina Tylliridou, Ivie Hadjivassiliou, Dimitris Spyrou

With the support of the Cultural Services – Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports and Youth

When Saturday, November 6 at 8.30 pm
Where Rialto Theatre, Andrea Drousioti 19, Platia Iroon, 3040 Limassol
Location
Reservations/Info 25 343900

Duration: 50′
Tickets: €10 / 7

By Lisa Liberti
