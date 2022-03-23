Blues Cargo: 3 shows in Cyprus this weekend

Funky Blues band BLUES CARGO returns to Cyprus for three more shows!
Opening band: THE ZILLA PROJECT
Born in Athens in 1987 and with 3 original albums; First Delivery (1993), Delayed Delivery (2009) and On Time (2016), BLUES CARGO have spread their popularity beyond Greece & Europe. This talented ensemble delivers a Blues experience tinted with Funk, R&B & Jazz colourings, often raising the crowd to their feet! Bands like Blues Cargo are proud torch-bearers and have approached the original Chicago Blues sound like few other bands in Europe have.
Dimitris Ioannou – Vocals & Bass Guitar
Stelios Zafeiriou – Guitar
Sakis Tsinoukas – Guitar
Babis Tsilivigos – Saxophone
Yiannis Christopoulos – Drums
“These guys are clearly in the vanguard of great Blues music in Greece” – Blues Blast Magazine
“Blues Cargo offers evidence of Blues lessons well-learned. In their convincing live sets the Athenians capture the feel and sound of contemporary Chicago-style Blues” – Blues Revue Magazine
In their 33-year continuous presence they have backed up famous Blues musicians including Louisiana Red, Lurrie Bell, Big Time Sarah, Eddie C. Campbell, Guitar Shorty, Lefty Dizz, Angela Brown, Sweet Betty, Blind Missisipi Morris, Michael Dotson & Nellie Tiger Travis. Additionally they have opened for John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, John Hammond, Nick Gravenites / John Cippolina Band, Big Town Playboys, Fernest Arcenaux & The Thunders.
When 25, 26 and 27 of March
Where
25/03 Sto Perama Live, Limassol
26/03 Savino Live, Larnaca
27/03 DownTown Live, Nicosia
TICKETS: €20 Presale * / €25 Door
Reservations:
Sto Perama, Limassol: 25373763
Savino Live, Larnaca: 99426011
Downtown Live, Nicosia: 99810011
