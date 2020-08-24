Blueberry marmalade

By Andreas Kavazis
Ingredients
- 1 kg of blueberries
- 1 kg of sugar
- 1 teaspoon of grated ginger
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
Method
Step 1:
Put the blueberries and sugar in a bowl and press them with a spoon to remove the juice. Pour them into a saucepan along with the ginger and boil for 20 minutes until the mixture binds. While boiling, mix continuously with a wooden spoon to keep from sticking. Add the lemon juice shortly before moving from fire.
Step 2:
To know when the marmalade is ready, pour some on a saucer and leave it in the refrigerator to cool down. Then pull a line with your finger, if the line does not close and remains stable then it means that it is ready.
Step 3:
Put the marmalade in sterilized jars, let it cool, and store in the refrigerator.