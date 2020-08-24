Blueberry marmalade

By Andreas Kavazis

Ingredients

1 kg of blueberries

1 kg of sugar

1 teaspoon of grated ginger

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

Method

Step 1:

Put the blueberries and sugar in a bowl and press them with a spoon to remove the juice. Pour them into a saucepan along with the ginger and boil for 20 minutes until the mixture binds. While boiling, mix continuously with a wooden spoon to keep from sticking. Add the lemon juice shortly before moving from fire.

Step 2:

To know when the marmalade is ready, pour some on a saucer and leave it in the refrigerator to cool down. Then pull a line with your finger, if the line does not close and remains stable then it means that it is ready.

Step 3:

Put the marmalade in sterilized jars, let it cool, and store in the refrigerator.