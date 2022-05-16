NewsWorldBlood moon: Astronomy buffs wowed by total lunar eclipse in Spain

Blood moon: Astronomy buffs wowed by total lunar eclipse in Spain

Astronomy Buffs Wowed By Total Lunar Eclipse In Spain's Gran Canaria
Astronomy Buffs Wowed By Total Lunar Eclipse In Spain's Gran Canaria

Star gazers in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria were dazzled by a total eclipse of the moon on Monday (May 16) as they watched from various vantage points in Aguimes.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and the moon are aligned and the moon passes through the shadow created by the earth.

Although it is a total eclipse of the moon, the moon will never go completely dark but rather take on a coppery red glow – called a blood moon.

No special equipment is needed to admire a lunar eclipse as long as star gazers are in a dark area far away from city lights. Binoculars or a telescope allow observers to get a better view of the reddish tinge on the moon.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleMonsieur Doumani: The Power of Museums…. The Power of the City. Concert at Leventis Museum
Next articleDjokovic wins Italian Open to claim first title in over six months

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros