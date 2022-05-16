Blood moon: Astronomy buffs wowed by total lunar eclipse in Spain

Star gazers in the Spanish island of Gran Canaria were dazzled by a total eclipse of the moon on Monday (May 16) as they watched from various vantage points in Aguimes.

A total lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, earth and the moon are aligned and the moon passes through the shadow created by the earth.

Although it is a total eclipse of the moon, the moon will never go completely dark but rather take on a coppery red glow – called a blood moon.

No special equipment is needed to admire a lunar eclipse as long as star gazers are in a dark area far away from city lights. Binoculars or a telescope allow observers to get a better view of the reddish tinge on the moon.

(Reuters)