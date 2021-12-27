Blood donation at Engomi Health Centre on January 2

Societies of the University of Southampton and Solent University organise blood donation because they strongly believe that it would be a lovely idea to do something that is going to provide care to people than need our help, especially since the Christmas mood brings as all closer to each other.

The organisers invite everyone in their blood donation event that will take place at the Engomi Health Centre. It would be nice to see many of you coming and providing your help, showing that the Christmas spirit is alive in your soul.

If you are going to attend, please make sure to notify the organisers by pressing the GOING button on their Facebook event

When Sunday, January 2 from 4pm till 8pm

Where Engomi Health Centre, Nicosia

