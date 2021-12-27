Blood donation at Engomi Health Centre on January 2

Things to doCharityBlood donation at Engomi Health Centre on January 2

Blood Donation 4166552 960 720
Societies of the University of Southampton and Solent University organise blood donation because they strongly believe that it would be a lovely idea to do something that is going to provide care to people than need our help, especially since the Christmas mood brings as all closer to each other.

270100508 2549029935241014 8257332509014890701 N

The organisers invite everyone in their blood donation event that will take place at the Engomi Health Centre. It would be nice to see many of you coming and providing your help, showing that the Christmas spirit is alive in your soul.

If you are going to attend, please make sure to notify the organisers by pressing the GOING button on their Facebook event

When Sunday, January 2 from 4pm till 8pm
Where Engomi Health Centre, Nicosia
By Lisa Liberti
