Blood bank supplies dangerously low, plea for donations issued

The island’s blood bank has issued a plea for donations as supplies are dangerously low, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Due to the overall climate surrounding the coronavirus, there has been a drastic reduction in the number of people donating blood, the Health Ministry said.

At the same time, demand is at dangerously high levels and in fact amongst the highest ever recorded, it added.

“Throughout the pandemic we faced different kinds of problems, one of which is that after vaccination no donation can be made for some time,” the Blood Bank’s Socrates Menelaou said.

“This mean that thousands of blood donors are inactive. Even if they want to donate blood, they cannot. We expect that gradually and after a large part of citizens are vaccinated, we will slowly return to normalcy,” he added.