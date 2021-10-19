Bloc to draw up list of options over lack of progress on EU-Turkey relations

The European External Action Service is to draw up a list of options which the EU can take over a lack of progress being made on the bloc’s relations with Turkey.

The list should be presented before the bloc’s next Foreign Affairs Council in November, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing Josep Borell- the EU’s foreign policy chief.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides was among the EU foreign ministers who met in Luxembourg on Monday and also discussed the ongoing difficulties stemming from tense relations between Cyprus, Greece and Turkey.

Christodoulides made special mention of Varosha – the fenced area in Turkish-held Famagusta where arbitrary moves are made for its illegal settlement.

This is the latest provocative action by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway north following an invasion in 1974.

As for Borrell, he also stated that it was decided last July that if no progress was made on Turkey’s part then the council would ask for such a list.

Government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos said that Nicosia expects the EU to take a more active role on the issue and to take measures against Turkey.

The list of options, he said, will allow the EU to progress towards actions being taken.