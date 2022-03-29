Blind people say they are excluded from Nicosia center

The Pancyprian Organization of the Blind accused the Nicosia Municipality of expanding the policies of excluding blind people from the center of Nicosia. The Organization noted that during a visit of the area, representatives of the Blind had pointed out the lack of specifications of national and international models of equipment in public areas for the blind and that the Mayor had promised to make corrections. However, the mayor did not keep his promise and the project is not compatible with the International Convention of the rights of people with disabilities.

The Pancyprian Organization of the Blind see this arbitrary action of the Municipality as provocative, offensive and dangerous since it endangers the life not only of blind people but also of unsuspecting citizens and their children.