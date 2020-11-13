Blankets in schools for younger students

The Education Ministry seems to be examining the possibility of providing blankets to students as a solution to face cold winter months, since according to health protocols windows and doors in classrooms have to remain open.

This is what Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said when asked how students will deal with the cold. He added that heating will be on but windows and doors will remain open, so it will not be so efficient. He also noted that various solutions are currently being examined.

It is worth noting that the case of the blankets began from Lemythou village where the students of the Mitsis Commercial School were cold due to the open windows and altitude of the village.

(philenews)