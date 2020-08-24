News World Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin city, curfew imposed

Black man shot, injured by police in Wisconsin city, curfew imposed

A protester gestures in front of a fire during a demonstration against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S., early May 30, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Protests erupted in the U.S. city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a police shooting there of a reportedly unarmed Black man, prompting officials to impose a curfew.

The victim, identified by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers as Jacob Blake, was hospitalized in a serious condition on Sunday evening after police shot him multiple times, local media reported.

Crowds gathered at the scene and threw bricks and Molotov cocktails at police, according to reports in social media.

“We stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” governor Evers wrote in a tweet.

The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. local time in Kenosha as officers were responding to a “domestic incident”. The victim was immediately taken to a hospital by the police, according to a statement issued by the Kenosha police department.

No further explanation was given by the police as to what led to the shooting.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice said early on Monday that officers involved in the shooting had been placed on administrative leave.

The state’s Division of Criminal Investigation is heading a probe into the shooting and said in a statement it will seek to “provide a report of the incident to the prosecutor within 30 days,” U.S. media reported .

A video circulating on social media and cited by the U.S. press showed the man walking towards a car followed by two officers and one of them shooting him as he opens the car door.

Multiple fires were set at the scene by a crowd that gathered to protest against the incident, according to various U.S. media reports.

Social media posts showed large crowds marching down streets and throwing Molotov cocktails and bricks at the police, with one officer reportedly injured. The police responded by imposing a city-wide curfew until 7 a.m.

There have been ongoing protests in the United States against police brutality and racism since the death on May 25 of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleBread and cereal price in Cyprus fifth highest in Europe
Next articleLast swim for elderly woman in Limassol

Top Stories

Local

Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA. Not wearing a mask...
Read more
Local

Out with fuel refineries, in with towers in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
The area where the fuel refineries used to be in coastal Larnaca are to get revamped with buildings up to 15 floors and 68...
Read more
World

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Annie Charalambous -
More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps...
Read more
Local

France wants EU to be more present, outgoing ambassador says

Annie Charalambous -
France would like the EU to be more present and play a bigger stability role in the Eastern Mediterranean, French Ambassador to Cyprus Isabelle...
Read more
Local

Cypriot shipping magnate is true owner of controversial Rhosus vessel-OCCRP

Annie Charalambous -
The true owner of Rhosus vessel which shipped over to Beirut port the devastating explosives cargo that rocked the city on August 4 was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Annie Charalambous -
More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps...
Read more
World

Russia may resume flights to 7 countries this week, Cyprus included

Annie Charalambous -
Russian authorities may this week announce the resumption of international flights to France, Hungary, Malta, Cyprus, Jordan, Egypt and China's Shanghai, the Izvestia newspaper...
Read more
World

Biden says he will stick to his stay-at-home strategy

Annie Charalambous -
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said in an interview that aired on Sunday that he had no plans to begin...
Read more
World

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 23.31 million, death toll at 805,075

Annie Charalambous -
More than 23.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 805,075​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros