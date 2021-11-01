Black Friday a ‘landmark’ day for small to medium retail trade businesses

Small to medium retail trade businesses are hoping the prevailing good epidemiological state of play in Cyprus will allow them to wrap up the year on a positive note.

Although there is concern over what is happening internationally with rising prices in commodity goods, fares, fuel and energy affecting every household and the purchase power at large.

Head of the Pancyprian Retail Association, Marios Antoniou, told Philenews that Christmas time and especially the first twenty days of December will be decisive for the financial year of retail trade companies.

But Black Friday will be a landmark day considering that – every year – more and more stores in Cyprus have been joining in on the Black Friday sales.

Antoniou also said that increased prices in essential products such as fuel and electricity have undoubtedly affected the retail trade as well.

Because all households have been burdened and this is reflected in the purchase power of all.