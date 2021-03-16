Bishopric of Paphos says no connection to “Bishopric” in Lemona

In an announcement, the Holy Bishopric of Paphos noted that it has no relation or connection with the self-called “Holy Bishopric of Saint Efraim” in Amargeti – Lemona and its so-called “owner” monc Efraim.

According to the announcement, the monc himself have repeatedly stated that he does not belong either to the Holy Bishopric of Paphos or to the Church of Cyprus. The so-called “monastery” has no priests and consequently no church service can take place there.

The Holy Bishopric of Paphos is asking all faithful people not to be misled by irresponsible announcements and address the Bishopric of Paphos for any clarifications.

It also noted that the Police has been informed accordingly.

(philenews/CNA)