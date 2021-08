According to an announcement of the Holy Bishopric of Morphou, the Bishop of Morphou Neofytos had symptoms of Covid-19 and has tested positive to Covid-19.

He will remain in his chamber, taking the appropriate medication, until 28 August, when he will attend the liturgy in Prodromos village.

The announcement noted that during this period, the bishop will not receive any visits.

It is reminded that the Bishop has not and will not be vaccinated against Covid-19.