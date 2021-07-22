Bishop of Morphou requests release of Doctor Sotiriades

In an announcement, the Holy Bishopric of Morphou expressed displeasure with the arrest of doctor Elpidoforos Sotiriades, referring to an unfair arrest and imprisonment and noting that the truth will emerge.

According to the announcement, the doctor is well qualified and has assisted hundreds of people during the pandemic, without getting any money. Dr. Sotiriades, together with other prominent scientists is proposing a successful treatment to face the current pandemic, without the serious consequences of the imposed treatments.

His immediate release, the announcement continues, is requested by his many patients as well as by his friends and family.

Doctor Sotiriades was arrested as one of the organizers of the protest outside the Presidential Palace, against the government’s measures aiming to contain the pandemic. Moreover, he has many times expressed his disagreement with the measures, saying that the danger of Covid is slightly bigger than the danger of flu.