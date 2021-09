The hearing against Bishop of Morphou Neofytos for offences regarding the violation of the Decrees on Covid-19 occurred this morning at the Nicosia District Court. The procedure began without the presence of the Bishop who refused to wear a mask so he was not allowed in the Court and was represented by his lawyer.

A small number of the Bishop’s supporters gathered in the area holding crosses and pictures of saints and chanting, thus expressing their support to the cleric.