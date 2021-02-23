Bishop of Morphou disputes validity of health protocols

The Bishop of Morphou will not pay the fine of 300 euros that the Police are going to issue for violation of health protocols, so there will be a dilemma on whether to take a man of the Church to Court.

The Bishop’s lawyer said that the Bishop will not pay the fine, so that the case will be taken to Court, where an issue of violation of the legislation will be raised.

He said that the fine is illegal because the protocols on the basis of which it was issued have no legal validity. He noted that in order for the protocols to have legal validity they have to be approved by the Parliament.

The Police decided to issue the fine regarding the church service on Epiphany Day that the Bishop carried out at Karkotis River which was in violation of the government’s health protocols. People who attended the church service were also fined for not respecting distance measures and for not wearing masks.

