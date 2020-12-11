Bishop of Limassol: People should not be deprived of church service

In an announcement today, Bishop of Limassol Athanasios said that during the meeting of the Holy Synod on Tuesday, there will be an effort so that people will not be deprived of church services during the holy days of Christmas.

The Bishop said that it is nine months now that the world is being suffering due to the pandemic and the only solace is God. For this reason, he added, churches should remain open so that the people will have the chance to visit.

Read More:Archbishop: Religious services without physical presence on Sunday

(CNA)