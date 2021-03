Bishop of Limassol Athanasios has tested positive to a PCR test on COVID-19 since it seems that he has been in contact with a confirmed case.

Already, the Bishop of Limassol has been in self-isolation but does not have any symptoms.

His close contacts have been informed and clerics serving at the Bishopric of Limassol have been tested but no other confirmed case has been detected.

(philenews)