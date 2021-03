Bishop Athanasios who has tested positive to COVID-19 following a PCR test was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital for precautionary reasons.

According to an announcement of the Holy Bishopric of Limassol, Athanasios has mild symptoms and was taken into hospital at the suggestion of his doctors.

Read More: Bishop of Limassol Athanasios tests positive to COVID-19

(philenews)