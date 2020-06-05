News Local BirdLife Cyprus invites pubic to join swallow monitoring programme

BirdLife Cyprus invites pubic to join swallow monitoring programme

 

BirdLife Cyprus is inviting the public to help their programme to record the island’s swallow population.

In a post on Facebook, the NGO asked members of the public and their children to take part in a simple science observation programme and alert BirdLife Cyprus about swallows’ nests in their area.

It is even offering prizes for the most recorded nests, the most complete monitoring and the best children’s drawing of swallows and their nests.

Swallows are among the most loved and recognizable birds that nest in Cyprus, BirdlIfe Cyprus said.

They travel thousands of miles from Africa to Europe (and Cyprus) each year to start a family. In recent years, the population of swallows has been declining, especially in cities, as the number of open areas where they can find material to build their nests (such as mud) and the number of insects they have to eat are declining, the NGO said.

Photo Jochen Schaft / Pixabay

By Bouli Hadjioannou
