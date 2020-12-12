Bills drafted on referral of substance-addicted inmates to therapeutic communities

The island’s Commissioner for Legislation has prepared two bills on the referral of substance-addicted inmates to therapeutic communities for rehabilitation providing that time spent there is deducted from their prison sentence.

This is what Philenews reported on Saturday, adding that the issue was discussed recently before the House Legal Committee.

However, some provisions of the proposal tabled by three ruling Disy MPs were considered to be unconstitutional.

At the same time, Justice Minister Emily Yioliti said she was in favour of inmates addicted to substances to be referred to rehabilitation communities such as the Agia Skepi as part of their sentences.

The debate before parliament and developments that followed led Commissioner of Legislation Louiza Christodoulidou Zannettou to the drafting of the two bills which have already been sent to the Justice Ministry.

Zanettou believes this social issue must have institutional regulations.