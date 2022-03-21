Bill introducing the crime of feminicide in House Plenum soon

NewsLocalBill introducing the crime of feminicide in House Plenum soon

The bill of House Speaker Annita Demetriou which introduces the crime of feminicide will soon be in House Plenum. The bill defines in which cases the murder of a woman is feminicide.

According to the bill that the House Legal Committee examined last week, when imposing a sentence the Court will take into consideration whether the death was the outcome of violence by a partner, torture due to misogyny, domestic violence, and so forth.

In case the death of a woman is premeditated murder it will be taken to Court as such and not as feminicide.

