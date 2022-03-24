NewsLocalBill establishing Commercial Court, Admiralty Court goes before plenum

Bill establishing Commercial Court, Admiralty Court goes before plenum

Courts
Courts

A proposed bill establishing a Commercial Court and an Admiralty Court in Cyprus will soon go before the House plenum for approval, Philenews reported on Thursday.

Another proposed bill providing for an amendment to the Constitutions so that the use of the English language is allowed during hearings at the two new courts is under review.

These developments will constitute significant progress in the much-needed reform of the island’s judicial system.

Debate on these two issues before the House Legal Committee is ongoing with objections initially raised by some MPs.

However, it was concluded that the establishment and operation of both courts will help Cyprus to become a place for resolving international financial disputes.

At the same time, district courts will be confronted with less cases and, thus, faster decisions will be taken.

The bills provide for five new judges to be hired for both courts.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTornado strikes New Orleans, Louisiana
Next articleGünter Neuhold is Cyprus Symphony Orchestra’s new Artistic Director and Conductor

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros