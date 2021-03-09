EU Education Bilingual children's book ‘Aria Goes to School/Η Άρια Πάει Σχολείο’ published

Nicosia-based Luzdary Hammad-Stavrou, a mother of two, wife and a passionate high school teacher has self-published her first book ‘Aria Goes to School/ Η Άρια Πάει Σχολείο.’

This book is the first of a series following the life journey of the main character, a fun, kind and relatable character inspired by her own daughter.

She developed the story over two years ago to help her daughter, Aria, transition smoothly to starting school in Cyprus.

The book aims to help children feel more comfortable about starting school. The delightful story starts and ends in the same setting, presenting children with the opportunity to appreciate the importance of school from an early age.

Luzdary explains that the book is designed to engage young children through relatable characters, simple text and lively illustrations.

‘The added bonus of its bilingual nature is perfect for multicultural families to bond over and to promote proficiency in both languages for aspiring bilingual children,’ she says.

Luzdary was inspired to create Bilingual Stories due to the lack of available bilingual children’s book in English and Greek, which surprised her considering most Cypriots are bilingual.

Bilingual Stories are self-published bilingual books written by Luzdary, illustrated by a professional children’s book illustrator, and translated and edited by experts.

‘Aria Goes to School/ Η Άρια Πάει Σχολείο’ is available for purchase at the bookstore Bookyard in Nicosia and online at the baby and kids concept store Okidokky.com for delivery all over Cyprus and abroad.

You can follow Bilingual Stories on Facebook and Instagram to stay updated for their next book release.

By Annie Charalambous
