Bikes, gin and chickpeas on auction by Limassol customs

Motorbikes, furniture, gin and bags of Egyptian chickpeas will go under the hammer on June 18 at the public warehouse of Limassol Customs.

Notification of the auction was published in the official gazette on May 29.

One 20 foot container was declared as containing crates of laminated glass, while a 40 foot container has furniture.

There is another 20 foot container with 840 bags of Egyptian chickpeas and another with seven Honda motorbikes. Finally, there is a palette with 36 cartons of gin.


Interested buyers can inspect the items between  9 am and 1 pm for three days prior to the auction.

Further information is available from Limassol Customs telephones 25802526, 25802522 and 25802415).

 

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
