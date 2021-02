A total of 439 senior citizens are expected to be vaccinated today at the biggest vaccination center that began its operation this morning at the “Spyros Kyprianou” Athletic Center in Limassol.

A health official noted that this is the fourth vaccination center in the coastal town, after the centers at the old hospital, the Health Center in Linopetra, and the regional hospital of Kyperounta. It has four points for vaccination that can increase according to needs.

(philenews/CNA)