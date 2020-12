Forestry official Charis Nicolaou shared an interesting piece of information on his personal social media account. He posted a photo of the biggest colony of bats ever to have been seen in Cyprus.

As he said, it is the species Miniopterus schreibersi, which is endangered at a global level with its populations being reduced everywhere.

The specific colony has less than 2,500 members and consumes more than 900 million insects a year!