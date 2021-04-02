Big tire waste management system to come to Ypsonas

The Environmental authority gave the green light for a big tire waste management system that will be established in Ypsonas village, of Limassol district.
The production process will include the following stages:
- Receipt and storing of all kinds of tire waste cut in pieces
- Pyrolysis of waste tires
- The heating rate of tire is an important parameter affecting the reaction time, product yield, product quality and energy requirement of the waste tire pyrolysis process. For this reason the temperature of the reactor is controlled at around 400-450 C and the whole cycle lasts for approximately 18 hours.
- During the pyrolysis, the hydrocarbons included in the tires are vaporized and eventually exit from the reactor.