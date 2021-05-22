NewsLocalBig fire in the occupied areas (PHOTOS)

Big fire in the occupied areas (PHOTOS)

A big fire is raging in an industrial area of the occupied part of Nicosia.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the “fire service” is already at the scene.

The smoke is visible from the free areas of Nicosia, particularly from Aglandjia.


By gavriella
