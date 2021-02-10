Big developments without any study

The Environmental Authority re-examined the approved Local Plans of Tseri and Area South of Nicosia (Dali and communities of Nisou, Pera Chorio, and Agia Varvara) after their cancellation from the Administrative Court and decided that there is no reason for a special Environmental Study, even though part of them is included in the area “Alykos Potamos – Agios Sozomenos” of the Natura 2000 network.

So the verdict of the 2013 Environmental Authority is still in place with the addition of some specific terms raised during the examination of the alterations.

(philenews)