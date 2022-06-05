NewsWorldBidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Bidens safe after private plane enters airspace in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

U.s. President Biden Arrives At The White House In Washington
U.s. President Biden Arrives At The White House In Washington

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were briefly evacuated from their vacation home late on Saturday after a small private plane mistakenly entered the restricted airspace over Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, the White House said.

The aircraft was immediately escorted out of the restricted airspace, U.S. Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said. The pilot, who was not identified, would be interviewed, he said.

“A preliminary investigation reveals the pilot was not on the proper radio channel, was not following the NOTAMS (Notice to Airmen) that had been filed and was not following published flight guidance,” he said.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT), caused confusion in downtown Rehoboth Beach on a busy weekend, with the presidential motorcade racing through town before returning to the Bidens’ residence.

A Secret Service official said precautionary security measures were taken, but there was no significant threat to the president.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus goes head to head with Northern Ireland on Sunday, 7pm
Next articleTargeted economic measures to mitigate Ukraine war’s effects seem inadequate

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros