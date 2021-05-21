NewsWorldBiden signs bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans

Biden signs bill to combat hate crimes against Asian Americans

U.S.President Joe Biden on Thursday signed legislation designed to combat a dramatic rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the nation recently due to coronavirus pandemic. The House sent the bill to the White House after passing it by a vote of 364-62 on Tuesday. Senators had voted 94-1 in favor of the bill in April. The legislation will expedite Department of Justice reviews of hate crimes and make grants available to help local law enforcement agencies improve their investigation, identification, and reporting of incidents driven by bias, which often go underreported. During the speech of Joe Biden, he praised members of Congress for their bipartisanship on the issue, saying they proved “democracy can work and deliver for the American people.”

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleUPDATED Rapid antigen testing units – 21 May 2021
Next articleDepartment of Antiquities lights up monuments for Huntington disease

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros