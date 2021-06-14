Biden says: Queen Elizabeth reminded me of my mother

U.S. President Joe Biden said Britain’s Queen Elizabeth reminded him of his mother and that she had asked about Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

After tea with the 95-year-old British monarch at Windsor Castle, Biden told reporters on Sunday: “I don’t think she’d be insulted but she reminded me of my mother, the look of her and just the generosity.”

“She wanted to know what the two leaders that I – the one I’m about to meet with, Mr Putin, and she wanted to know about Xi Jinping,” Biden said. (Reuters)