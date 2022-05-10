NewsWorldBiden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out...

Biden says he is worried Putin does not have a way out of Ukraine war

Emergency Personnel Work Near A Building Damaged After A Military Strike, In Odesa
Emergency Personnel Work Near A Building Damaged After A Military Strike, In Odesa

U.S. President Joe Biden said late on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.

Biden, speaking at a political fundraiser in a Washington suburb, said Putin had mistakenly believed the invasion of Ukraine would break up NATO and break up the European Union.

Instead, the United States and many European countries have rallied to Ukraine‘s side.

Russia’s assault on Kyiv was beaten back in March by strong Ukrainian resistance. Russia, which calls the invasion “a special military operation,” poured more troops into Ukraine for a huge offensive last month in the eastern part of the country but its gains have been slow.

Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that.”

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly sunny on Tuesday, with dust in the air
Next articleTest, test, test? Scientists question costly mass Covid checks

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros