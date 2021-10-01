Biden reaffirms US support of BBF in Cyprus, more security deals coming with Nicosia

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed American support for a bizonal bicommunal federation as the solution to the Cyprus issue and expressed hia support at Republic of Cyprus efforts for a comprehensive settlement.

Biden congratulated Cyprus on the 61st anniversary of the Republics’ establishment, in a letter to President Anastasiades, noting that he has fond memories of his visit to Cyprus as US Vice-President, in 2014.

The American President expressed his deep appreciation on the cooperation with Nicosia and the role that Cyprus plays in promoting stability, security and prosperity in the Eastern Mediterranean region.



‘I continue to remain informed about developments in Cyprus and I look forward to strengthening and expanding our bilateral relations, as well as cooperation in the security field next year’, President Biden stressed.

As reaffirmed at Security Council level this summer, Biden added, the US continues to support a Cyprus owned comprehensive settlement of the Cyprus issue, under UN auspices, in a bizonal bicommunal federation that will reunite the island and prove beneficial for all Cyprus, as well as the wider region.

President Biden thanked his Cypriot counterpart for the long-standing friendship.

