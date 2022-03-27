NewsWorldBiden: Putin is a 'butcher'

Biden: Putin is a ‘butcher’

Biden: Putin Is A 'butcher'
Biden: Putin Is A 'butcher'

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday (March 26) called Russian president Vladimir Putin a “butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter’s question while visiting Ukrainian refugees at a reception center at the national stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden is in Poland to show support for the NATO alliance’s eastern flank in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if Russia had changed its strategy in its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely “liberate” the breakaway eastern Donbass region, Biden said, “I am not sure they have.”

More than 2 million people have fled the war to Poland, out of the roughly 3.8 million who have left Ukraine all together.

By gavriella
Previous article“She is gone” exhibition with dresses of murdered women
Next articleRussia releases footage of missile launch from the sea, says targeted Ukraine.

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros