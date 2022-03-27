Biden: Putin is a ‘butcher’

United States President Joe Biden on Saturday (March 26) called Russian president Vladimir Putin a “butcher”. Biden made the comment in response to a reporter’s question while visiting Ukrainian refugees at a reception center at the national stadium in Warsaw, Poland.

Biden is in Poland to show support for the NATO alliance’s eastern flank in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Asked if Russia had changed its strategy in its invasion of Ukraine, after Moscow said its focus was now to completely “liberate” the breakaway eastern Donbass region, Biden said, “I am not sure they have.”

More than 2 million people have fled the war to Poland, out of the roughly 3.8 million who have left Ukraine all together.